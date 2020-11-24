Alithya Group (ALYA) Receives a Buy from Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital analyst Jim Byrne maintained a Buy rating on Alithya Group (ALYA) on December 16 and set a price target of $4.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.50.

Alithya Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.49, a -3.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.17 and a one-year low of $0.96. Currently, Alithya Group has an average volume of 14.84K.

Alithya Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology consulting services. Its caters financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Europe. The firm’s services and solutions include oracle solutions, Microsoft solutions, digital solutions center, energy services, digital strategy and transformation, project management, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Ghyslain Rivard in 1992 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.