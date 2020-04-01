Alio Gold (ALO) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities analyst Steven Green downgraded Alio Gold (ALO) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Green ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.5% and a 31.1% success rate. Green covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Centerra Gold, and B2Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Alio Gold with a $0.50 average price target, representing a -3.6% downside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$0.71 price target.

Based on Alio Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.67 million and GAAP net loss of $6.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.84 million.

Alio Gold, Inc. engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating mineral resource properties. It holds interest in San Francisco Mine, Ana Paula, Florida Canyon Mine, Ejutla, Cortez Trend Exploration projects. The company was founded by Francisco Arturo Bonillas Zepeda and Bruce Bragagnolo on March 17, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.