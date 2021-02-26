Alimera (ALIM) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Alimera (ALIM) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 77.3% and a 61.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alimera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50, implying a 65.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Alimera’s market cap is currently $52.62M and has a P/E ratio of -11.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.97.

Alimera Sciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the U.S. and International geographic segments. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration, and retinal vein occlusion. Its products include ILUVIEN and NADPH Oxidase Inhibitors. The company was founded by Daniel C. Myers and David R. Holland on June 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.