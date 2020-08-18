Alimera (ALIM) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on Alimera (ALIM) on June 30 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.76.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 47.9% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alimera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50, a 135.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Alimera’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.04 million and GAAP net loss of $2.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.86 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.04 million.

Alimera Sciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the U.S. and International geographic segments. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration, and retinal vein occlusion. Its products include ILUVIEN and NADPH Oxidase Inhibitors. The company was founded by Daniel C. Myers and David R. Holland on June 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.