Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity gave Alimentation Couche Tard (Other OTC: ANCUF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard yesterday and set a price target of C$49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.11, close to its 52-week low of $23.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is ranked #3128 out of 6127 analysts.

Alimentation Couche Tard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.64, which is a 53.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$47.00 price target.

Based on Alimentation Couche Tard’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $579 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $612 million.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands.