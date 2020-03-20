Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Michael Van Aelst from TD Securities upgraded Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) to Buy, with a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.97, close to its 52-week low of $21.34.

Alimentation Couche Tard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.24, which is a 60.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Alimentation Couche Tard’s market cap is currently $26.26B and has a P/E ratio of 12.49. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.58.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands.