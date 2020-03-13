Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) today and set a price target of C$49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.84.

Nattel has an average return of 4.4% when recommending Alimentation Couche Tard.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is ranked #3257 out of 6145 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alimentation Couche Tard with a $37.20 average price target, implying a 42.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alimentation Couche Tard’s market cap is currently $28.31B and has a P/E ratio of 15.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.23.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands.