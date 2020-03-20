Align Tech (ALGN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and Stifel Nicolaus gave Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Buy rating on Align Tech yesterday and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $142.23, close to its 52-week low of $127.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 44.3% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Align Tech with a $277.86 average price target, which is a 96.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $334.64 and a one-year low of $127.88. Currently, Align Tech has an average volume of 950.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALGN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.