Alico (ALCO) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Sidoti

Alico (ALCO) received a Buy rating from Sidoti analyst Sidoti on May 15. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.93.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alico with a $40.00 average price target, which is a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.25 and a one-year low of $22.55. Currently, Alico has an average volume of 13.19K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALCO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2016, Clayton Wilson, the President & CEO of ALCO bought 85 shares for a total of $3,380.

Alico, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets. The Water Resources and Other Operations segment consists of activities related to water conservation, leasing of grazing rights and mining royalties. The company was founded on February 29, 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.