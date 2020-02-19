Alibaba (BABA) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on February 14, Gregory Zhao from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba (BABA), with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $220.52, close to its 52-week high of $231.14.

Zhao has an average return of 14.1% when recommending Alibaba.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is ranked #695 out of 5925 analysts.

Alibaba has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $259.80, which is a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $231.14 and a one-year low of $147.95. Currently, Alibaba has an average volume of 14.4M.

