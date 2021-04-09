Alibaba (BABA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley gave Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to Alibaba today and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $222.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.5% and a 53.2% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alibaba is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $320.17, implying a 42.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Macquarie also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $407.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $319.32 and a one-year low of $189.53. Currently, Alibaba has an average volume of 17.33M.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. operates online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It has four business segments: Core Commerce (includes Taobao marketplace, Tmall, 1688.com, Lazada, Alibaba.com and others); Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment (includes Youko Tudou, Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms); and Innovation Initiatives and Others (includes Amap, DingTalk and Tmall Genie). The company was founded by Chung Tsai and Yun Ma on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.