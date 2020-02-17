Alibaba (BABA) Gets a Buy Rating from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba (BABA) on February 13 and set a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $219.63, close to its 52-week high of $231.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 75.4% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Alibaba has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $259.00, which is a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $231.14 and a one-year low of $147.95. Currently, Alibaba has an average volume of 14.43M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BABA: