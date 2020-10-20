Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN), with a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and South Jersey Industries.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.23.

Based on Algonquin Power & Utilities’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $344 million and net profit of $286 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $344 million and had a net profit of $157 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a diversified utility company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. It focuses on delivering reliable earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth through strategic acquisitions and operational excellence. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.