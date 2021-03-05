Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng reiterated a Buy rating on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 77.3% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Just Energy Group, and Northland Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Algonquin Power & Utilities is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.06, representing a -3.5% downside. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.86 and a one-year low of $9.53. Currently, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average volume of 777.3K.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a diversified utility company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. It focuses on delivering reliable earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth through strategic acquisitions and operational excellence. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.