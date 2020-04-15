Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and South Jersey Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities with a $14.50 average price target.

Algonquin Power & Utilities’ market cap is currently $7.57B and has a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a diversified utility company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. It focuses on delivering reliable earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth through strategic acquisitions and operational excellence. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.