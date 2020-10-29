Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Piper Sandler gave Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 44.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.00, a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $179.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $25.17B and has a P/E ratio of 32.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.84.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P. Squinto and Leonard Bell in January 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.