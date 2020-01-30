Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and William Blair gave Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.85, close to its 52-week low of $94.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 46.3% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $148.78, representing a 40.4% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $162.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $468 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $45 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P.

Read More on ALXN: