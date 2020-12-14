Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Gets a Hold Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $120.98, close to its 52-week high of $128.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 58.5% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals with a $153.75 average price target, representing a 29.5% upside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $175.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $128.57 and a one-year low of $72.67. Currently, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.84M.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P. Squinto and Leonard Bell in January 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.