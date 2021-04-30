Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Gets a Hold Rating from William Blair

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $170.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 53.4% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $171.75, implying a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $36.58B and has a P/E ratio of 61.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.40.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on developing life-transforming drugs that are used for treating patients with ultra-rare diseases and disorders.