Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $97.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.36.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $22.08B and has a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.42.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P. Squinto and Leonard Bell in January 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.