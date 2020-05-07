Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 60.1% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.00, which is a 45.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

Based on Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion and net profit of $889 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.13 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $45 million.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P. Squinto and Leonard Bell in January 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.