Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) on December 19 and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Protagonist Therapeutics, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.67, representing a 30.5% upside. In a report issued on December 5, Piper Jaffray also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $141.86 and a one-year low of $92.56. Currently, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.76M.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P.

