Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), with a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Pandion Therapeutics, and Sanofi-Aventis Sa.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $145.38, representing a 23.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $179.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $128.57 and a one-year low of $72.67. Currently, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2.07M.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P. Squinto and Leonard Bell in January 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.