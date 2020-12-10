Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report issued on October 29, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 56.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $148.36, a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $179.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $128.57 and a one-year low of $72.67. Currently, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.81M.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P. Squinto and Leonard Bell in January 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.