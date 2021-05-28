Alexco Resource (AXU) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst Joseph Reagor maintained a Buy rating on Alexco Resource (AXU) today and set a price target of $3.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Reagor is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 42.0% success rate. Reagor covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, Great Panther Silver, and Avino Silver & Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexco Resource is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.61, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alexco Resource’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.81 million and net profit of $4.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $567K and had a net profit of $12.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AXU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alexco Resource Corp. conducts mining operations and mineral exploration and development in Canada. It engages in the exploration of silver, lead, zinc, and gold ores. The firm operates through the following business segments: Environmental Services, Mining Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment provides consulting and project management services in respect of environmental permitting and compliance, and site remediation and reclamation. The Mining Operations segment operates in Bellekeno mine, producing silver, lead and zinc in the form of concentrates. The Corporate and Other segment covers head office and general corporate administration activities. Alexco Resource was founded on December 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.