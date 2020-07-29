Alembic Global Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Methanex (MEOH)

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Hold rating on Methanex (MEOH), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.7% and a 34.7% success rate. Ahmed covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

Methanex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.20, implying a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.19 and a one-year low of $9.00. Currently, Methanex has an average volume of 751.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MEOH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.