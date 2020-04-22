Alembic Global Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Olin (OLN)

In a report issued on April 20, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on Olin (OLN), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.2% and a 29.2% success rate. Ahmed covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

Olin has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

Based on Olin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion and GAAP net loss of $77.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 billion and had a net profit of $53.3 million.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. . The Epoxy segment produces and sells epoxy materials, which includes allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins and downstream products such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company was founded by Franklin W. Olin in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.