Alembic Global Reiterates a Buy Rating on Dow (DOW)

Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed reiterated a Buy rating on Dow (DOW) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dow is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.38, representing a 4.3% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.25 and a one-year low of $21.95. Currently, Dow has an average volume of 4.91M.

Dow, Inc. materials science company, combining science and technology to develop innovative solutions. It operates through three business segments: Performance Materials & Coatings, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Packaging & Specialty Plastics. The Performance Materials & Coatings segment includes industry-franchises that deliver a wide array of solutions into consumer and infrastructure end-markets. The segment consists of two global businesses: Coatings & Performance Monomers and Consumer Solutions. These businesses primarily utilize Dow’s acrylics, cellulosics- and silicone-based technology platforms to serve the needs of the architectural and industrial coatings, home care and personal care end-markets. The Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment consists of two customer-centric global businesses Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes & CAV that develop important intermediate chemicals that are essential to manufacturing processes, as well as downstream, customized materials and formulations that use advanced development technologies. The Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment consists of two global businesses: Hydrocarbons & Energy and Packaging and Specialty Plastics. The company was founded on August 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Midland, MI.