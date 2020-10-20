Alembic Global Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on TRONOX (TROX)

In a report issued on May 14, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on TRONOX (TROX), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.3% and a 43.6% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

TRONOX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, a -15.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TRONOX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $578 million and GAAP net loss of $4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $791 million and had a GAAP net loss of $62 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in March 2012 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.