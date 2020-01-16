Alembic Global Maintains Their Buy Rating on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

In a report issued on January 13, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on Westlake Chemical (WLK), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.7% and a 40.1% success rate. Ahmed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Venator Materials, LyondellBasell, and Celanese.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Westlake Chemical is a Hold with an average price target of $74.88.

Based on Westlake Chemical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.07 billion and net profit of $157 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2 billion and had a net profit of $122 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WLK in relation to earlier this year.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the Olefins and Vinyls segments. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.