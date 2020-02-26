Alembic Global Maintains Their Buy Rating on TRONOX (TROX)

Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed maintained a Buy rating on TRONOX (TROX) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.57, close to its 52-week low of $6.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.6% and a 28.9% success rate. Ahmed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

TRONOX has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

Based on TRONOX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $767 million and GAAP net loss of $13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $429 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5 million.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in March 2012 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.