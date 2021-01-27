Alembic Global Keeps Their Hold Rating on Methanex (MEOH)

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Hold rating on Methanex (MEOH), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 48.0% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical, and Venator Materials.

Methanex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.76.

Methanex’s market cap is currently $2.58B and has a P/E ratio of -22.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MEOH in relation to earlier this year.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.