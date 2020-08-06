Alembic Global Keeps Their Buy Rating on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed maintained a Buy rating on Westlake Chemical (WLK) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.8% and a 34.9% success rate. Ahmed covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Venator Materials, LyondellBasell, and Celanese.

Westlake Chemical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Westlake Chemical’s market cap is currently $7.31B and has a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the Olefins and Vinyls segments. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility. The Vinyls segment manufactures and sells building products fabricated from polyvinyl chloride, including pipe, fittings, profiles, foundation, building products, fence and deck components, window, and door components, film, and sheet products. The company was founded by Ting Tsung Chao in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.