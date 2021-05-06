Alembic Global Believes Trinseo (TSE) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on Trinseo (TSE), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.66, close to its 52-week high of $76.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 54.1% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical, and Venator Materials.

Trinseo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.00.

Based on Trinseo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $860 million and net profit of $66.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $889 million and had a net profit of $5.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSE in relation to earlier this year.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following divisions: Performance Materials and Basic Plastics & Feedstocks. The Performance Materials division includes latex binders, synthetic rubber and performance plastics segments. The Basic Plastics & Feedstocks division offers basic plastics, feedstocks and americas styrenics. The company was founded on June 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.