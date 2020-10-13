Alembic Global Believes Huntsman (HUN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on Huntsman (HUN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.29, close to its 52-week high of $24.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 42.5% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

Huntsman has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.86, representing a 1.7% upside. In a report issued on September 30, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $26.00 price target.

Huntsman’s market cap is currently $5.4B and has a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.40.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of chemicals for the plastics, automotive and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE. The Performance Products segment produces and sells amines, surfactants, LAB, and maleic anhydride to a variety of consumer and industrial end markets. The Advanced Materials segment provides basic liquid and solid epoxy resins, specialty resin compounds, cross linking, matting and curing agents, epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane based polymer products. The Textile Effects segment consists market share for textile chemicals and dyes. Its products include Methoxypropylamine, Isocyanate, Nonylphenol, and Alkylalkanolamines. The company was founded by Jon Meade Huntsman Sr. in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.