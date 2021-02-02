Alembic Global Believes Chemours Company (CC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on January 22, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on Chemours Company (CC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.76, close to its 52-week high of $29.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 47.7% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical, and Venator Materials.

Chemours Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Chemours Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.23 billion and net profit of $76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.39 billion and had a net profit of $76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Snell E Bryan, the President of CC sold 28,341 shares for a total of $631,721.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Chemours Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment produces titanium dioxide. The Fluoroproducts segment supplies refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins. The Chemical Solutions segment provides chemicals used in gold production, oil refining, agriculture, and industrial polymers. The firm offers refrigerants, industrial fluoropolymer resins, sodium cyanide, performance chemicals and intermediates, and titanium dioxide pigments to the plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, general industrial, electronics, mining, and oil refining markets. The company was founded on February 18, 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.