Alector (ALEC) Has a New Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Alector (ALEC) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 40.8% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Denali Therapeutics, Gain Therapeutics, and OncoSec Medical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alector is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.00.

Based on Alector’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.85 million and GAAP net loss of $52.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.53 million.

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.