Alector (ALEC) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Alector (ALEC), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alector is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.25.

The company has a one-year high of $35.94 and a one-year low of $13.65. Currently, Alector has an average volume of 684.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALEC in relation to earlier this year.

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.