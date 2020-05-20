Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

JonesTrading analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 37.2% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and Catalyst Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aldeyra Therapeutics with a $23.00 average price target, which is a 398.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.05 and a one-year low of $1.48. Currently, Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average volume of 413.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALDX in relation to earlier this year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It primarily focuses on the development of new products for immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan and other diseases that are thought to be caused in part by naturally occurring toxic chemical species known as free aldehydes. The company was founded by Thomas A. Jordan and John E. Dowling on August 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

