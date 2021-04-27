Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Esther Hong from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.87.

Hong has an average return of 38.4% when recommending Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aldeyra Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.14, implying an 87.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.62 and a one-year low of $2.58. Currently, Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average volume of 846.7K.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It primarily focuses on the development of new products for immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan and other diseases that are thought to be caused in part by naturally occurring toxic chemical species known as free aldehydes. The company was founded by Thomas A. Jordan and John E. Dowling on August 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.