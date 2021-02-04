Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Berenberg Bank gave Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from JonesTrading. Analyst Prakhar Agrawal maintained a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.63.

Aldeyra Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aldeyra Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $531.1M and has a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALDX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It primarily focuses on the development of new products for immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan and other diseases that are thought to be caused in part by naturally occurring toxic chemical species known as free aldehydes. The company was founded by Thomas A. Jordan and John E. Dowling on August 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.