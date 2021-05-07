Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Leerink Partners and Oppenheimer gave Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Berenberg Bank. Analyst Esther Hong maintained a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.05.

Hong has an average return of 40.0% when recommending Aldeyra Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Hong is ranked #5962 out of 7492 analysts.

Aldeyra Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.29, which is a 124.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Aldeyra Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $572.9M and has a P/E ratio of -10.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.56.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It primarily focuses on the development of new products for immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan and other diseases that are thought to be caused in part by naturally occurring toxic chemical species known as free aldehydes. The company was founded by Thomas A. Jordan and John E. Dowling on August 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.