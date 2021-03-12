Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Berenberg Bank and Oppenheimer gave Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Edwin Zhang maintained a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.7% and a 20.0% success rate. Zhang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Calliditas Therapeutics, Liminal BioSciences, and FibroGen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aldeyra Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00, which is an 110.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Aldeyra Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.72 million.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It primarily focuses on the development of new products for immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan and other diseases that are thought to be caused in part by naturally occurring toxic chemical species known as free aldehydes. The company was founded by Thomas A. Jordan and John E. Dowling on August 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.