Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Initiated with a Buy at Berenberg Bank

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) received a Buy rating and a $32.00 price target from Berenberg Bank analyst Esther Hong today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.89.

Hong has an average return of 27.7% when recommending Aldeyra Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Hong is ranked #5349 out of 7157 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aldeyra Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.40.

Aldeyra Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $267.5M and has a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.83.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It primarily focuses on the development of new products for immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan and other diseases that are thought to be caused in part by naturally occurring toxic chemical species known as free aldehydes. The company was founded by Thomas A. Jordan and John E. Dowling on August 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.