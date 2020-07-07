Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim assigned a Buy rating to Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 52.6% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Provention Bio.

Aldeyra Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.75.

The company has a one-year high of $8.05 and a one-year low of $1.48. Currently, Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average volume of 914.6K.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It primarily focuses on the development of new products for immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan and other diseases that are thought to be caused in part by naturally occurring toxic chemical species known as free aldehydes. The company was founded by Thomas A. Jordan and John E. Dowling on August 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

