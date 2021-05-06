Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Edwin Zhang from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -12.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Zhang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Calliditas Therapeutics, Liminal BioSciences, and FibroGen.

Aldeyra Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.29, which is a 124.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aldeyra Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $569.1M and has a P/E ratio of -11.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.04.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It primarily focuses on the development of new products for immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan and other diseases that are thought to be caused in part by naturally occurring toxic chemical species known as free aldehydes. The company was founded by Thomas A. Jordan and John E. Dowling on August 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.