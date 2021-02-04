Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Esther Hong from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Hong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 43.8% success rate. Hong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aprea Therapeutics, Spero Therapeutics, and Concert Pharma.

Aldeyra Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.75, representing a 109.7% upside. In a report issued on January 28, JonesTrading also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.62 and a one-year low of $1.48. Currently, Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average volume of 895.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALDX in relation to earlier this year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It primarily focuses on the development of new products for immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan and other diseases that are thought to be caused in part by naturally occurring toxic chemical species known as free aldehydes. The company was founded by Thomas A. Jordan and John E. Dowling on August 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.