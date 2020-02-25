Alcon (ALC) Receives a Sell from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, David Evans from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Alcon (ALC), with a price target of CHF50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.47.

Evans has an average return of 0.2% when recommending Alcon.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is ranked #2178 out of 5951 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Alcon with a $60.53 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $63.73 and a one-year low of $53.78. Currently, Alcon has an average volume of 955.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alcon, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of market surgical equipment and devices, pharmaceutical eye drops, and consumer vision care products to treat eye diseases and disorders. It operates through Surgical and Vision Care segments.