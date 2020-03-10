Alcon (ALC) Gets a Sell Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg maintained a Sell rating on Alcon (ALC) yesterday and set a price target of CHF50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 43.5% success rate. Reinberg covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Dialog Semiconductor, and Koninklijke Philips.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alcon is a Hold with an average price target of $66.31, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Redburn Partners also downgraded the stock to Sell.

The company has a one-year high of $65.37 and a one-year low of $53.78. Currently, Alcon has an average volume of 998.5K.

Alcon, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of market surgical equipment and devices, pharmaceutical eye drops, and consumer vision care products to treat eye diseases and disorders. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Vision Care.