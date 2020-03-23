Alcon (ALC) Gets a Hold Rating from Stephens

Stephens analyst Chris Cooley maintained a Hold rating on Alcon (ALC) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.70, close to its 52-week low of $39.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Cooley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Boston Scientific, and Align Tech.

Alcon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $60.62, which is a 47.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $65.37 and a one-year low of $39.37. Currently, Alcon has an average volume of 1.16M.

Alcon, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of market surgical equipment and devices, pharmaceutical eye drops, and consumer vision care products to treat eye diseases and disorders. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Vision Care.